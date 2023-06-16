Inflation rates are falling, but your wallet likely won’t see relief yet

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It seems to have only gotten harder to watch your wallet over the last few years. However, some good news to share as inflation numbers continue to decrease from the highs of 2021.

This doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll be spending less in the community. The latest reports show inflation is now only at 4%. So why does this matter?

That means while on average things still cost more than last year, that level - or rate of increase - is going down. So prices aren’t rising as quickly.

Experts say we are still 12 to 18 months away before we perhaps get back to a “normal.”

Important to note - that typical inflation rate is 2% or 3%.

As for where you could save money right now, both energy and gas prices are significantly lower than where they were last year.

While a few food items like eggs have finally gone down in price, many remain high at the moment and could remain there as long as the demand is there.

“They know that the consumer is willing to pay this price for a 6 or 12 pack of Coke, they are going to continue to do that until they see that it is hurting their sales. So while inflation has slowed down, you’re still seeing prices move up, just not as fast. We haven’t seen disinflation yet,” said Welch Group Director of Business Michael Wagner.

The Federal Reserve says they are holding off on raising interest rates right now, but they expect to raise them again later this year in an effort to further combat inflation.

