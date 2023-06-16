Gov. Ivey signs distracted driving bill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It is now illegal for you to hold a phone while driving in Alabama, even while you’re on a call after Governor Ivey signed the distracted driving legislation into law.

Advocates pushing for this legislation call it a good first step, but they would ultimately like to see tougher legislation.

Michelle Lunsford has been fighting for this legislation for the past five years after her 17-year-old daughter Camryn lost her life after running into the back of an 18-wheeler while texting. Lunsford has been on a mission to get lawmakers to pass distracted driving legislation.

This new law makes it a secondary offense to hold a phone while driving, including while talking on the phone. We’re told using a Bluetooth device while driving is still legal.

Lunsford and others are pushing for it to be a primary offense but say that this legislation is a start.

“It means a lot. It means maybe another mother doesn’t lose her daughter or her child to distracted driving,” Lunsford said.

Lunsford says there isn’t a day that goes by that she doesn’t think about her daughter. Every day she passes by the cross on the side of the road where the accident happened. She tells us she’ll continue to fight for tougher distracted driving laws for as long as it takes.

