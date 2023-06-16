The future of high-efficiency housing being built in Goldwire Heights

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two homes are being built right now in the Goldwire Heights community as a partnership with Navigate and Extreme Panel Technologies.

Extreme Panel Technologies is a company based in Minnesota and supplied the panels used for the homes. P. Allen Smith, who is with the company, said the panels are helping create high-efficiency housing.

“Structurally insulated panels have been around for a long time. Frank Lloyd Wright was working on them. Our company has been in business for 30 years, we’ve literally built thousands of houses, apartments, and commercial buildings around the country. So it’s just time for some of these less-known companies to step forward to deliver what we need in this country today,” said Smith.

Smith said the panels used to build the homes create zero waste and use no chemicals. They make the house energy efficient. They are insulated, meaning you save money on HVAC bills. The homes are able to withstand high wind speeds.

“In this world with climate change, we’re feeling it. These extreme storms, these extreme conditions are hitting us and you really need to have a solution. We’re very pleased with the durability of the extremely panel technology home.”

The panels are make the home mold and mildew resistant, and also insect resistant.

Construction on the homes only takes a little over one day. If you are interested in learning more about Extreme Panel Technologies, click here.

