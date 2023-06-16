LawCall
Fire destroys Sonic Drive-In in Northport

By Bryan Henry
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Sonic Drive-In in Northport caught on fire Friday morning.

This Sonic is located on Lurleen B. Wallace Boulevard. Northport Firefighters say it happened a little before 6:30 Friday morning.

Firefighters say when they arrived, they found heavy smoke and a blaze shooting through the roof. Sonic employees told firefighters that the fire started in the kitchen, possibly with a fryer.

“The first arriving crews found heavy fire conditions, heavy fire, and smoke when we arrived. The employee who evacuated had already reported a fire in the kitchen, but the fire was so far advanced when we got here, we initiated a defensive posture, so we were able to bring it under control within just a few minutes,” said Northport Fire Rescue and Public Information Officer Captain Jason Norris.

Capt. Norris says about 12 firefighters responded, including assistance from the Tuscaloosa Fire Department.

Norris says there were no injuries to the employee, customers, or firefighters.

