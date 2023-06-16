Device makes identifying deadly narcotics quicker in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Deputies in Walker County can identify deadly narcotics in a matter of seconds, as opposed to weeks, thanks to the TruNarc Analyzer.

“Any type of narcotics, you can hold it up to that laser and it’ll scan it and it’ll validate it and it will tell you exactly what you’re scanning,” explains Deputy Matt Handley, Walker County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Handley demonstrates how the device works with Ibuprofen. After a few moments, the screen lights red identifying the white pill as the common over-the-counter pain killer.

“It’s very useful because you can have something that has fentanyl in it and not know it, so you always want to take precaution when you scan this, because you can be holding fentanyl or carfentinal in your hand and not know it,” said Deputy Handley.

That’s exactly what happened a few weeks ago when Walker County Sheriff Nick Smith said deputies were on a drug complaint call and found carfentinal.

“It’s 100 times more potent than regular fentanyl,” explained Sheriff Smith when describing the seriousness of the discovery.

It’s so powerful just a grain or two can be deadly.

Sheriff Smith says his deputies made the bust before Donald Smith had the chance to take it and it’s unclear if he even knew what he had. It’s a trend leading to a surge in overdoses across the area.

“I think over the weekend on Saturday we had 5 before lunch,” said Sheriff Smith.

Carfentinal is rare. Deputies last saw it in 2020 when they uncovered 9 ounces of the elephant tranquilizer in Empire. Fentanyl is a more common and a bigger problem. Right now, Sheriff Smith says almost 20-percent of inmates in the Walker County Jail are there for fentanyl possession.

“We are doing our part, as a law enforcement community to try to address it, but we can only do so much.”

