DCH Medical Center renovates emergency room waiting room

By Bryan Henry
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - DCH Medical Center in Tuscaloosa is renovating its main ER waiting room. The work started on June 13. While we hope you don’t have to go to the ER, we have important information for you and your family should that happen.

Hospital officials say this is something they had been planning for a long time. DCH says the ductwork needed to be replaced, a move necessary to improve circulation and filtration.

Construction workers are doing major ‘surgery’ on the main waiting room in the emergency department. New ductwork, new flooring, a fresh coat of paint, new lighting, and a much-improved waiting area is on the way.

Medical Center spokesman Andy North says the renovations will extend beyond the main waiting room.

“We started in the main waiting area and after that’s done we’ll move over to the secondary waiting area just to the left as you enter to replace the ventilation there,” said DCH spokesman Andy North.

North says it’ll take about five to six weeks to get it all done. Meantime, a temporary change for people who come to the emergency room.

“What I can say for patients who come visit the emergency room. We will do everything to accommodate you. We do have a waiting room available and if that is full, we have another waiting room not far from the area where you’ll be escorted and monitored by a nurse so you can be seen,” said North.

The medical center says if you’re not sure where to go, just check with in with security and they will escort you to the smaller waiting room.

