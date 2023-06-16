LawCall
Celebrating the Juneteenth holiday around Birmingham

(tcw-wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There are many events happening in Birmingham to celebrate the Juneteenth holiday over the weekend.

The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute is holding their Juneteenth cookout Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will have food trucks, live music, a children’s village, and genealogy workshops. The event is free, but you can register here in order to avoid registration lines when you arrive to the event.

The Better Together Black Business Market hosted by Creed63 is celebrating black entrepreneurship in the historic 4th Avenue Business District. The event will run from 12 p.m. to five p.m. and is free for all to attend.

The Hoover Library will be showing the new Fred Shuttlesworth documentary and have performances from Hoover and Birmingham City Schools combine choirs. Their celebration will run from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday night from 7:00-11:00 p.m., UAB’s Black Alumni Juneteenth Social will take place on the rooftop at Southern Kitchen and Bar. The event is $25 and proceeds will go to the Omega Psi Phi Memorial Scholarship that benefits incoming black male students.

On Sunday, celebrate Juneteenth and Father’s day with live music and spoken word artists at the Arlington Antebellum house from 2:00-9:00 p.m. Tickets range anywhere from $20-$25.

On Monday, the Tuscaloosa NAACP’s Living Legend Luncheon will honor Civil Rights Foot Soldier Willie Mae Wells at Shelton State from 12:00 p.m.-1:30 p.m. Tickets for the event are $25.

