Birmingham Fire and Rescue welcomes nearly 80 new first responders

Birmingham Fire and Rescue welcomes new members
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue celebrated the graduations of many new recruits and the promotions of current members on Wednesday. More first responders means a faster response time to your emergency.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue welcomed 79 new members and Battalion Chief Tobias Jones says as far as he knows, it’s one of the largest classes in their history.

Jones says about 50 of those recruits are already out working in the field and the other 30 will hit the ground running this weekend.

Jones says their aggressive recruitment campaign helped them get such a large class. They highlighted real firefighters of all different ages, genders, and races.

Now with more first responders serving Birmingham, Jones says the streets are safer.

“Getting these positions filled and having such large classes to get the people trained and out to serve the citizens,” said Jones. “It is a plus for the citizens -- provides more safety. Provides more safety for us to have more personnel on the trucks and out there servicing the community.”

They celebrated more than a graduation Wednesday. They also celebrated a proposal! Firefighter De’Angelo London proposed to his girlfriend during the ceremony, making the night even more memorable.

