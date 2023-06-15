LawCall
West Alabama hunkers down for potential weather threat

Preparing for severe weather threat in west Alabama
By Bryan Henry
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The entire West Alabama region keeping tabs on the weather Wednesday as EMA directors say they started monitoring the storm system last weekend.

EMA directors in the region say they are ready, prepped and eager to help anyone who needs assistance. The storm system has been on their radar since last weekend, and regardless of what it does, emergency personnel say they never take chances. All it takes is just one low-end tornado to cause havoc and you can’t dismiss the potential damage hail and flash flooding can do.

“We’ve been told that the concern is hail as well as flooding, and we like to remind people that if you see floodwaters, turn around, don’t drown. But the main concern is making sure people are aware of the potential threat for severe weather,” said Tuscaloosa County Deputy Director Tamara Croom Doss.

In Bibb County, local authorities say they went ahead and opened their eight tornado shelters just in case.

