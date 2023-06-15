Tuscaloosa Temporary Emergency Services launches fan drive

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A West Alabama agency is working to make sure people who need ways to cool down have a way to cool down.

Right now, there is a drive to collect fans for people who need them. The goal is collect 100 fans by July 1. Temporary Emergency Services is well on its way, but even that number won’t scratch the surface on the number of people who need to be cool this summer.

William Taylor plans to be the first in line when July rolls around to pick up a fan, anything to help him keep cool when the temperature rises again.

“I can’t even sleep without a fan. Summer or winter,” said Taylor.

It’s folks like Taylor that Dr. Karen Thompson-Jackson has in mind when starting her annual fan drive. So far, Temporary Emergency Services has collected 75 fans all stacked up in one room, but won’t be delivered until July.

“What we’re looking at right now is trying to get enough fans to get out, because the minute we start giving the fans out, we can give out 100 fans in one day,” said Temporary Emergency Services Director Dr. Karen Thompson-Jackson.

And therein lies the cold, hard fact about the fan drive. Thompson-Jackson says the 100 fans won’t even come close to serving everyone who needs one.

We’re talking about the elderly, babies, and those who have air conditioners or a window unit not that is powerful enough to cool the whole house.

“So it becomes a bigger need than what people realize, so that’s why we try to have an ample supply just to start off because we don’t want people feeling hurt, because when you come and you need a fan, you really need a fan,” said Thompson-Jackson.

As far as temperatures go, it will be or feel in the 100′s when July and August come around, all the more reason Taylor will rely on a fan to beat the summer heat that’s on the way. Taylor is looking forward to the relief.

“I think it’s great what they do here. There’s a lot of wonderful people in Tuscaloosa and Northport that come to give,” said Taylor.

75 fans, 25 more needed.

Thompson-Jackson says they will start off delivering fans to senior citizens. The criteria there is that senior citizens have not received a fan in the last two years. After that, they’ll look for individuals with a baby in the home.

