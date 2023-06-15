LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Shooting kills 1, hurts 3 in Tulsa, Oklahoma; suspect on loose

Police respond to a shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday night.
Police respond to a shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday night.(Source: KJRH/CNN)
By KJRH staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (KJRH) - One man is dead and three people are injured after a shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Wednesday evening.

Police said they’re still looking for the suspect.

They consider that person armed, dangerous and a threat to the public.

Police say two of the victims were in critical condition Thursday.

The status of the third is unknown.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather 9p 6-14-23
First Alert Weather: Storms redeveloping early Thursday morning
One man is dead and two others have been shot Sunday afternoon in Tempe.
B’ham PD: 2 people shot while driving on Parkway East, in critical condition
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
Leandrew Smith, Jr
Walker County man charged with abuse of a corpse
Officials said a man drowned while trying to get a jet ski out of Smith Lake.
Man drowns on Smith Lake after boating accident

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking at Trump National Golf Club in...
How much prison time could Trump face? Past cases brought steep punishment for document hoarders
This photo of bullet-damaged prayer book in the Tree of Life synagogue building in Pittsburgh...
Gunman’s hatred of Jews motivated massacre at Pittsburgh synagogue, prosecutor tells jury
ADECA is holding a surplus auction online. (Photo source: ADECA)
Alabama state surplus property auction starts Saturday
Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service celebrated the graduation of 79 new recruits and promotion...
‘Excellence Through Service’: Birmingham Fire celebrates the graduation of 79 recruits