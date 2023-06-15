LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Newk’s Eatery: Cheesesteak Sandwich

Good Day Cooking
Todd & Sonja Jackson: Cheesesteak Sandwich
By Todd & Sonja Jackson
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cheesesteak Sandwich

Ingredients

  • French Parisian roll
  • Pimiento cheese
  • Thinly sliced steadk/roast beef
  • Caramelized onions
  • Cheddar cheese slice
  • Bell peppers (yellow and red)
  • Mayo

Directions

  1. Open French roll and place on flat surface.
  2. Place 2 oz (approx. ¼ to 1/3 cup) of pimiento cheese spread – smooth on one side for even coverage.
  3. Place approx. 4 oz thinly sliced steak or roast beef spread evenly over entire roll.
  4. Pinch of caramelized onions.
  5. 2 slices (approx. 1 oz) cheddar cheese.
  6. Cook in oven at 400°f for approx. 8-14 minutes until cheese is melted and bubbling.
  7. Finish with mayo to taste
  8. Close sandwich, cut with a serrated knife and place on plate.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather 9p 6-14-23
First Alert Weather: Storms redeveloping early Thursday morning
One man is dead and two others have been shot Sunday afternoon in Tempe.
B’ham PD: 2 people shot while driving on Parkway East, in critical condition
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
Leandrew Smith, Jr
Walker County man charged with abuse of a corpse
Officials said a man drowned while trying to get a jet ski out of Smith Lake.
Man drowns on Smith Lake after boating accident

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Todd & Sonja Jackson: Cheesesteak Sandwich
Source: WBRC video
Trace Barnett: Fried Green Tomato Sandwich
Source: WBRC video
Trace Barnett: Fried Green Tomato Sandwich
Shortcut Blackberry Lemonade
Grits and Gouda: Shortcut Blackberry Lemonade