Newk’s Eatery: Cheesesteak Sandwich

Cheesesteak Sandwich

Ingredients

French Parisian roll

Pimiento cheese

Thinly sliced steadk/roast beef

Caramelized onions

Cheddar cheese slice

Bell peppers (yellow and red)

Mayo

Directions

Open French roll and place on flat surface. Place 2 oz (approx. ¼ to 1/3 cup) of pimiento cheese spread – smooth on one side for even coverage. Place approx. 4 oz thinly sliced steak or roast beef spread evenly over entire roll. Pinch of caramelized onions. 2 slices (approx. 1 oz) cheddar cheese. Cook in oven at 400°f for approx. 8-14 minutes until cheese is melted and bubbling. Finish with mayo to taste Close sandwich, cut with a serrated knife and place on plate.

