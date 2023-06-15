Newk’s Eatery: Cheesesteak Sandwich
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Cheesesteak Sandwich
Ingredients
- French Parisian roll
- Pimiento cheese
- Thinly sliced steadk/roast beef
- Caramelized onions
- Cheddar cheese slice
- Bell peppers (yellow and red)
- Mayo
Directions
- Open French roll and place on flat surface.
- Place 2 oz (approx. ¼ to 1/3 cup) of pimiento cheese spread – smooth on one side for even coverage.
- Place approx. 4 oz thinly sliced steak or roast beef spread evenly over entire roll.
- Pinch of caramelized onions.
- 2 slices (approx. 1 oz) cheddar cheese.
- Cook in oven at 400°f for approx. 8-14 minutes until cheese is melted and bubbling.
- Finish with mayo to taste
- Close sandwich, cut with a serrated knife and place on plate.
