Mixed use development could occur at the entrance of City Walk

New downtown development in Birmingham at the former Birmingham Board of Education property
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new downtown development has city leaders smiling and it’s great news for neighbors in the area. The city has sold the former Birmingham Board of Education property for just under $2 million and they’re hoping to turn it into a mixed use property.

City leaders are excited for a few different reasons. One, they’re happy about the $1.9 million. Two, they are also excited about the developers vision for the project.

It will be a mixed use development, which means people in the area and visitors will be able to reap the benefits.

The expectation is that the site will offer both residential, retail, and restaurant locations.

It will also be used as an incubator of sorts for minority owned businesses.

Cornell Wesley is the Director of Innovation and Economic Opportunity for the city and he believes the sale indicates that both City Walk and Uptown are finding success. That is because about a year ago, there was only a $1.1 million offer on the table for the property.

“We are going to walk hand and glove with the developer and I can tell you that the developer is extremely aggressive, as evidenced by the transaction price. So their goal is to get a shovel in the dirt this calendar year,” said Wesley.

He says they will have to do their due diligence before getting too hopeful for that, but he stresses he is excited in helping streamline the development

