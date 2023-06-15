LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Marion Co. officials asking for public assistance in finding home invasion suspects

Home Invasion Suspects
Home Invasion Suspects(Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Marion County are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspects in a home invasion that took place Tuesday.

The home invasion happened in the evening hours of June 13 in the Bexar community just outside of Hamilton.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said four subjects left the scene in the victim’s silver 2017 Jeep Renegade with a Texas tag #LWP9983. Authorities believe the suspects are in the Birmingham area and are armed and dangerous.

While they are following leads and reviewing camera footage, authorities are asking that anyone with information contact (205) 921-7433.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather 9p 6-14-23
First Alert Weather: Storms redeveloping early Thursday morning
One man is dead and two others have been shot Sunday afternoon in Tempe.
B’ham PD: 2 people shot while driving on Parkway East, in critical condition
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
Leandrew Smith, Jr
Walker County man charged with abuse of a corpse
Officials said a man drowned while trying to get a jet ski out of Smith Lake.
Man drowns on Smith Lake after boating accident

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Alberta community hosting free Unity Day event this weekend
Source: WBRC video
Alberta community hosting free Unity Day event this weekend
It's the worst season in decades for peach farmers across the southeast as a late season freeze...
Chilton County peach farmers crossing fingers on later variety harvest
Alabama Department of Human Resources is searching for more people to foster disabled and...
Alabama DHR needing more foster homes for disabled, elderly adults