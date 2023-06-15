Marion Co. officials asking for public assistance in finding home invasion suspects

MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Marion County are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspects in a home invasion that took place Tuesday.

The home invasion happened in the evening hours of June 13 in the Bexar community just outside of Hamilton.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said four subjects left the scene in the victim’s silver 2017 Jeep Renegade with a Texas tag #LWP9983. Authorities believe the suspects are in the Birmingham area and are armed and dangerous.

While they are following leads and reviewing camera footage, authorities are asking that anyone with information contact (205) 921-7433.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.