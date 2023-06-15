Highway 119/Highway 31 railroad crossing closing for repairs

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Highway 119/Highway 31 railroad crossing will be closed for repairs beginning Thursday, June 15.

CSX Transportation will close the crossing at 10 p.m. Thursday night, and will keep the crossing closed throughout the day on Friday, June 16.

Detour signs have been posted and are also available to see on a map here.

At this moment, there is no exact time of when the crossing will be reopened.

