Gear Up Jefferson County program success

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Getting some Jefferson County students ready for college and beyond.

We’re looking at Gear Up Jefferson County.

The program is now in its 5TH YEAR and folks involved say they’re seeing a positive impact on the students and their families.

Programs like Summer College at the University of Montevallo, ACT prep, and most recently a book launch program have played a huge role in the success of Gear Up Jefferson County.

In May, program leaders said one of their cohort schools, Fairfield High School Preparatory, saw a significant increase in their ACT scores.

Rakia Hassell, Communication and Public Relations Manager for Gear Up, said, “An increase in benchmark scores, an increase in math, and the reading portion so we were really excited and happy to see that.”

It doesn’t stop there. The Gear Up summer college program continues to provide students with free dual credit courses and college visits.

Fallon Brantley, Associate Director of Post-Secondary Programs, said, “Parents have especially been grateful for Gear Up, not only that our students enjoy it, but our students I really believe enjoy the access and opportunity it provides them.”

A new program that just started is Gear Up Jefferson County’s book launch program.

That teaches students how to write essays and then publish them.

The students in Gear Up have been involved in the program since sixth and seventh grade and it will stay with them through their first year in college.

