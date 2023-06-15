Experts help you pick the best sunscreen for this summer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Choosing the best sunscreen for you and your family can feel overwhelming. Candice Dye is an associate professor of pediatrics at UAB. She said picking a screen doesn’t need to be complicated, but wearing SPF is extremely important, as the sun’s rays can quickly become very harmful.

“Having that good SPF coverage any time you’re going to be in the sun is essential,” said Dye.

She said you should be covering all exposed skin with at least an SPF of 30. She said after SPF 50, there is not much more protection you can get.

“50 is probably the max that you want to be paying for. Sometimes those higher ones sometimes even cost more.”

Dye said most brands are all the same, as long as you are grabbing one that protects against UV and UVB rays. Zinc Oxide is an ingredient found in most brands that are considered very protective.

Sunscreen also expires, so make sure to check the expiration date on the bottle.

“If the sunscreen is from the summer before and has been opened and used, you’ll probably want to throw that out and start fresh.”

If you are choosing a new sunscreen for your children, Dye recommends testing it out before spending an entire day in the sun. She also recommends setting an alarm to remind yourself to re-apply at least every two hours. You also want to reapply after getting out of the water.

