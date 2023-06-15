‘Excellence Through Service’: Birmingham Fire celebrates the graduation of 79 recruits

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The next class of firefighters took the stage on Tuesday as Birmingham Fire and Rescue celebrated the graduation of new recruits.

In all, 79 men and women graduated to becomes Birmingham’s newest firefighters. Meanwhile, 44 current BFRS members were promoted during Saturday’s ceremony at Boutwell Auditorium.

“We are proud of the work that they have done to get to this moment and we look forward to the rewarding careers that they will have here serving the citizens of Birmingham,” BFRS wrote in a post on social media.

One firefighter in particular took a chance to make it an even more memorable day.

De’Angelo London took to one knee on stage to propose to his girlfriend, sharing the special moment with his fellow firefighters and family.

