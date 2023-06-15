EMA leaders say Everbridge alert system can also help those with disabilities and special needs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County officials say severe weather is a good reminder to use their alert system, Everbridge.

It’s another way to get public safety and weather alerts to your phone or email, but EMA officials said it’s also a way to get help to those with special needs and medical conditions during an emergency.

When you sign up or have an Everbridge account with the county, you’ll see a tab at the end labeled ‘information’. It’s up to you to fill it out, but officials said it can help save lives and provide access during an emergency.

The information tab is voluntary sign up for people with disabilities to receive targeted assistance during emergencies and disasters. Specialized needs like oxygen dependency, speech or vision impairments, mobility impairment, anything that may cause someone to become more at risk during a power outage or disasters.

County leaders can use the Everbridge database to check in with those on the list, see locations, and send help if it’s needed.

“When you register those types of special needs, and let’s say we get impacted by a tornado or a flood event or some other type of disaster, we can actually go into our database with your information and actually see where you’re located,” Melissa Sizemore with Jefferson County EMA said. “It allows us to essentially provide that information to maybe some groups, or we can contact you to see if you actually need any assistance or help, post disaster.”

You can also sign up to volunteer to help during a severe storm or disaster with the Everbridge app.

Click here to sign up for the alerts.

