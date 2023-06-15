Chilton County peach farmers crossing fingers on later variety harvest

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s the worst season in decades for peach farmers across the southeast as a late season freeze wiped out a lot of their crop. We’re checking in with Chilton County farmers to see what they’re seeing right now.

The crop isn’t back to normal at Peach Park in Clanton. A few days ago, they got a big truckload of peaches from their orchards, and they were pretty happy to see them arrive in their market. Peach Park and others have been reeling from a March cold snap that devastated out a lot of the peach crop in Chilton County.

You’ll also be paying higher prices for peaches at fruit stands and at the grocery store. Peach Park owner Mark Gray is crossing his fingers and hoping they’ll have a great crop of the later variety of peaches.

“They weren’t out there when the cold snap came through so we’re hoping that these later varieties go ahead and produce like I’m not going to say normal but at least better than what we’ve started out with,” Gray said.

Gray tells us you are not going to see changes to the fried pies or ice cream because they slice and freeze peaches to have enough throughout the year.

