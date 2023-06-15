Centreville selected as Main Street Alabama designee along with Russellville

CENTREVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - You’re about to see some changes in the town of Centreville in Bibb County.

Leaders there are celebrating what they consider a crucial designation to boost their economy. Main Street Alabama chose Centreville and Russellville as the two newest cities to receive the Main Street Alabama designation. This is so much more than just a public recognition.

The news of getting a Main Street Alabama designation tasted awfully good for City Café Head Cook Dustin Breland, something Breland hopes will mean a more vibrant future for the town square, surrounded by businesses and vacant buildings that have seen better days.

“Maybe it will bring more jobs to town, something different to look at,” said Breland.

Centreville Mayor Mike Oakley is convinced the designation will be a game-changer.

“And really, the bottom line is it’ll bring people and jobs back to the community,” said Mayor Oakley.

The label means Centreville will now be eligible for certain grants, grants with enough funds to spruce up the town.

“We’re talking about streetscaping,” said Mayor Oakley.

Once that’s done, the belief is the new look will lure more businesses and the empty buildings will be refurbished based on what’s happened in other Alabama communities. In fact, the old bank building, according to the mayor, is about to get a different look altogether.

“If you can imagine close to us is Montevallo, Marion, Calera, and Columbiana. Those are Main Street communities. There has been a significant difference not only in the looks, but for the businesses that have come into that area,” said the mayor.

Town leaders say the application process was tough, detailed, and based on the criteria whether there was community support for such a change. The Main Street Alabama committee also looked at what’s already good here such as the Bibb County Courthouse.

“I think some of the things such as the courthouse, the bank building, some of our more pride areas we want to see. I don’t think we would have been picked had we not come together as a community,” said Melissa Thompson, the Centreville Main Street Director.

Breathing new life in an old square.

Oakley predicts an entirely different look and feel within three years.

Centreville and Russellville join 30 other communities as Main Street Alabama designees.

