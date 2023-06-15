Calera Police Department gets new recruitment video made by high school students

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Calera Police Department has a new hype video. It’s a recruitment video made by Calera High School students, and it’s all meant to attract new men and women to the department.

Student Timothy Williams shocked the entire police department with his passion and skill for videography and production.

Williams and 15 other students from Calera High School’s digital marketing class and sports & entertainment marketing class collaborated on the project.

This not only gave the students a good opportunity for some hands-on experience, but also helped bridge the gap between teens and the officers.

For about a month, the students shot and edited the recruitment video with equipment from the high school.

“We haven’t put it on display, what all Calera is capable of. The depth of skill that some of these guys have is untold,” said Timothy Williams.

“Timothy earlier said he gained respect for our officers and what they do, I think we gained some respect and appreciation for how talented our young people are,” said Calera Police Chief David Hyche.

The purpose of the recruitment video was to showcase the police department, the officers, and their hard work in hopes of recruiting people to this line of duty.

