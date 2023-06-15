Birmingham Xpress transit rides free for one year after $300,000 payment from city council

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You can soon hop on a Birmingham Xpress transit bus for free. This comes after Birmingham City Council approved an additional $300,000 dollars to the BJCTA to help supplement the transit fares, after getting complaints of overpaying from riders.

Riders were having to pay bus fare for the Max transit system, then because of recent route changes, if they have to hop on the Express bus, they have to pay again, doubling their costs.

City councilor and Chair of Transportation Committee, Darrell O’Quinn, said after complaints from riders, they’re helping waive Express bus costs.

“The Express is going to be free,” O’Quinn said.

It will be free for the next year, while the BJCTA develops a new mobile payment app to combine all of its services.

“There is currently no transfer protocol between the MAX bus system and Birmingham Xpress,” O’Quinn said. “Once they have this payment platform operational, there will be the capacity to transfer.”

“It will be so you can easily and seamlessly go from one system to another, without realizing that you are changing systems under different fare processes,” Executive Director of the Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority Charlotte Shaw said. “That $300,000 given by the city of Birmingham helps us grow the ridership, at the same time, it helps us develop this new technology, that will operate all the fare collection prices.”

Earlier this year, the BJCTA changed it’s traditional fixed routes, meaning riders would have to pay multiple fares when transferring between Express and regular fixed routes. Now, with free routes on Express, they won’t have to pay double until the city can integrate the payment systems on each bus.

“Most major metropolitan areas have already integrated their systems,” Shaw said. “This give us the opportunity to really concentrate on bringing these systems together so that when people connect from the BRT, fixed route, and it won’t be an issue of them having to use a different payment process.”

When Express first launched, rides were free, and Shaw said they saw great ridership. Once they started charging, those numbers went down some. Right now, they average around 13,000 passengers each month, but Shaw said she expects that number to grow with the new free rides.

“This is a game changer,” she said.

The free rides, for only Express routes, will start Monday, June 19, and last for a full year.

Click here for more on the Xpress routes.

