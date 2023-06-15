Birmingham still working to tackle storm water challenges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Flash flooding concerns and drainage remain a challenge and focus for Birmingham city leaders.

Right now they have a crew of six or seven people that work exclusively to unclog storm water drains, and hope that in the years ahead, they will go to the bond market for money to fully address the drainage issue.

Council President Pro-Tempore Crystal Smitherman says it will cost the city millions and is something that impacts every district.

She says it will take somewhere between one and three years before they will get the funding they need.

However, she stresses that your representatives at every level are aware of the issue.

“When we talk to our fellow representatives, we are stressing we need help with storm water. We have been advocating at the local, state, and federal level about this and everyone is aware about it and they said they will help us out,” said Councilor Smitherman.

She says the council has also spoken with the mayor about potentially adding more staff to the team that works at clearing the storm drains.

If you have a drain or area that may not be draining in your area, you need to call 311.

