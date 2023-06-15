LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Birmingham still working to tackle storm water challenges

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Flash flooding concerns and drainage remain a challenge and focus for Birmingham city leaders.

Right now they have a crew of six or seven people that work exclusively to unclog storm water drains, and hope that in the years ahead, they will go to the bond market for money to fully address the drainage issue.

Council President Pro-Tempore Crystal Smitherman says it will cost the city millions and is something that impacts every district.

She says it will take somewhere between one and three years before they will get the funding they need.

However, she stresses that your representatives at every level are aware of the issue.

“When we talk to our fellow representatives, we are stressing we need help with storm water. We have been advocating at the local, state, and federal level about this and everyone is aware about it and they said they will help us out,” said Councilor Smitherman.

She says the council has also spoken with the mayor about potentially adding more staff to the team that works at clearing the storm drains.

If you have a drain or area that may not be draining in your area, you need to call 311.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The next 24 hours
First Alert Weather: Potential for widespread rain and storms after midnight
Source: WBRC video
Three juveniles hospitalized with gunshot wounds
Authorities have released new details into a weekend incident that forced the closure of a...
Officials: 2 children hurt after acid is poured onto playground slides
First Alert Weather Day 6-14-23
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms still possible in southern areas overnight
Harsher exhibition driving penalties about to go into effect
New exhibition driving video shows hold-up on interstate; New law will work to stop these actions

Latest News

New downtown development in Birmingham at the former Birmingham Board of Education property
Mixed use development could occur at the entrance of City Walk
Preparing for severe weather threat in west Alabama
West Alabama hunkers down for potential weather threat
Police team up with students for new hype video
Calera Police Department gets new recruitment video made by high school students
Police team up with students for new hype video
Police team up with students for new hype video