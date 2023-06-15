LawCall
Alberta community hosting free Unity Day event this weekend
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALBERTA, Ala. (WBRC) - An effort to stop violence and bring neighborhoods together in one Tuscaloosa community takes root this weekend.

Alberta Community Unity Day is really a grassroots effort that started with Quincella Allen.

She’s a lifelong Alberta resident who wants to see her community return to a time when life was easier and people felt safer. She worked with churches in the area to organize Community Unity Day.

“We’re uniting all the churches, all the races, and all the communities,” Allen said. “If they want to come, I want them to know Alberta is a safe place to come.”

Alberta Community Unity Day takes place this weekend.
Alberta Community Unity Day takes place this weekend.(Albert Community Unity Day)

Alberta Community Unity Day is happening Saturday, June 17 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Jaycee Park. There’s plenty of room for what’s happening at the park that afternoon with planned activities including a climbing wall, bouncy houses, a first responder display, music and games along with free food.

Eight Alberta-area churches, along with other sponsors, chipped in to support the free event for the public.

