Alabama DHR needing more foster homes for disabled, elderly adults

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s Department of Human Resources says it places more than 600 adults somewhere other than their own homes because of a high risk for abuse, neglect and exploitation. Now they say they need more people to help care for these elderly and disabled adults.

Out of Alabama’s 67 counties, DHR says there are only 21 adult foster homes in the entire state and their goal is to have at least one adult foster home in each county which is more than triple what they have now.

Billie Robinson, the Adult Protective Service Program Supervisor, says adult foster care can be necessary when the person’s life is at risk at home, but they still need help with day-to-day activities. While some elderly or disabled adults would fit better in a nursing home or institution, that’s not necessary for everyone.

Robinson says living in an actual home with friendly faces can help people thrive.

“They become part of the family,” said Robinson. “Most of the foster providers do go grocery shopping. They go and they take all of whoever is placed in their home with them. They do medical appointments. So it’s someone that is very interested in helping someone else.”

DHR has a list of requirements on their website:

The prospective FC provider must be 19 years or older.

Must be able to read and write.

Must have a valid Alabama driver’s license and liability insurance on the automobile. Must be qualified to provide foster care by virtue of training, experience, and receive the information necessary to prepare for a rewarding experience.

Must have sufficient income to meet own needs.

Work must not interfere with providing care for the client.

All household members must be willing to accept the AFC client.

The home must have telephone access and adequate space for the client.

Potential AFC provider must have a substitute care provider.

Those interested can contact their county DHR office.

