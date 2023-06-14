LawCall
On Your Side preparing for severe weather threat in Bibb County

By Bryan Henry
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Bibb County is right in the thick of it as the WBRC First Alert Weather team tracks storms across Alabama throughout the evening.

This area is used to significant storms. It was two years ago when a tornado hit Centreville. You can still see the leftover damage today.

Bibb County EMA director Kirk Smith and tornado survivor Cindy Smitherman know these types of weather threats are not something to take lightly. Whether the threat is a tornado, hail, flash-flooding or whatever the case might be, they are prepared in Bibb County.

“We’ve been monitoring the system since this past weekend. We’ve been briefing our first responders. They’ve already gone through their checklist. We have our equipment ready and have it where it needs to be in case something happens,” said Smith.

“I tell everyone to really watch the weather because they can tell us it’s not coming our way, but storms can change and can be very unpredictable,” said Cindy Smitherman.

The tornado that struck here in 2021 also moved through Hale, Perry, Chilton, and Shelby Counties.

