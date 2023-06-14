What to do if a tree falls on your property during storms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Wednesday, June 14, has been declared a First Alert Weather Day for storms producing strong winds. Even if your community does not see a tornado, the high winds are enough to cause damage.

Chris Tate is an Emergency Management Officer with Jefferson County EMA. He said if a tree falls on your house or car during the event of a storm, the first thing you should do is make sure everyone gets out safely.

If the tree landed on any power or gas lines, make sure to call the companies so they can handle any problems caused by the damage.

If a tree lands in the middle of the road, do not try to remove it yourself, rather call your local police station to remove it.

“Report that tree in the roadway because somebody could drive by and not be paying attention and hit that tree and we have more problems. So go ahead and call the emergency line, 911, let them know where it’s at and they will send crews to come cut the tree for you,” said Tate.

EMA suggests you have multiple ways to get warnings in the event of severe weather. You can sign up for personalized alerts here.

