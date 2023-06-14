LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Two suspects in custody after two day manhunt in Chilton County.

Search for suspects; Calera Police and Chilton Co. Sheriff's Office
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Two suspects are now in custody after an almost two-day manhunt.

The two suspects, a man and woman, were wanted after a chase. Alabaster Police began a pursuit following a possible retail theft in Alabaster on Monday afternoon. The pursuit continued into Calera and Chilton County before the suspects ran off on foot.

Chilton County, Calera, ATF, ALEA and the Department of Corrections worked together to catch the suspects.

Tuesday morning, they received a call from a neighbor who spotted the two in the area of County Road 156 in the Five Points community.

Following the sighting, police used drones and dogs to search the area. The two suspects could be facing multiple charges, state and federal, from variety of agencies.

Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon warned residents in the area to lock-up their cars, dirt bikes, or anything they could steal to flee the area.

“If you are in this area, anywhere close to this community, just lock your doors,” Shearon said. “Have a firearm ready because you never know what somebody like this, that’s backed into a corner, what they might do, just be ready to protect your families.”

The suspects are now being held at the Chilton County jail.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police get uneasy when they see a strange streak in the sky followed by reports of "non-human"...
WATCH: Las Vegas police respond to reports of aliens in a backyard
Donovan Pilkington
Hueytown missing 20-year-old man located
A school of hammerhead sharks swam around Robinson Island on Saturday.
Man stands in the middle of school of sharks, soaks up the moment
Severe Thunderstorm Watch.
First Alert Weather: Severe thunderstorms possible across Central Ala. through Tuesday night
Source: WBRC video
Three juveniles hospitalized with gunshot wounds

Latest News

Birmingham City Schools to offer meals at no charge over summer break
Birmingham City Schools kicking off summer feeding program with nearly 50 community sites
Warning about dirt bikes and golf carts on streets
Helena PD warning parents and their children, keep dirt bikes off city streets
Short-term rentals in Birmingham
Neighbors plead with Birmingham city council to step up and regulate short- term rentals
Birmingham city leaders address exhibition driving
City leaders hope new legislation will stop exhibition driving in Birmingham