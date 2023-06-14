Two suspects in custody after two day manhunt in Chilton County.

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Two suspects are now in custody after an almost two-day manhunt.

The two suspects, a man and woman, were wanted after a chase. Alabaster Police began a pursuit following a possible retail theft in Alabaster on Monday afternoon. The pursuit continued into Calera and Chilton County before the suspects ran off on foot.

Chilton County, Calera, ATF, ALEA and the Department of Corrections worked together to catch the suspects.

Tuesday morning, they received a call from a neighbor who spotted the two in the area of County Road 156 in the Five Points community.

Following the sighting, police used drones and dogs to search the area. The two suspects could be facing multiple charges, state and federal, from variety of agencies.

Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon warned residents in the area to lock-up their cars, dirt bikes, or anything they could steal to flee the area.

“If you are in this area, anywhere close to this community, just lock your doors,” Shearon said. “Have a firearm ready because you never know what somebody like this, that’s backed into a corner, what they might do, just be ready to protect your families.”

The suspects are now being held at the Chilton County jail.

