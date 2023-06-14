Trace Barnett: Fried Green Tomato Sandwich
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Fried Green Tomato Sandwich
Tomatoes
Ingredients
- 4 medium green tomatoes, cut into 1/4 inch slices
- 1/2 cup flour
- 1/2 cup yellow cornmeal
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon fresh thyme
- Finely minced pinch of cayenne pepper
- 1 large egg
- Vegetable oil
Directions
- Slice tomatoes and place in a colander. Sprinkle the slices with salt to remove any excess moisture. Allow to sit for 5 minutes.
- Meanwhile, combine flour, cornmeal, salt, pepper, thyme, and cayenne in a medium bowl; stir well. Crack egg into a shallow bowl and stir with a fork.
- Dab tomatoes with a paper towel to remove any moisture or excess salt. Dredge the slices first into the egg, and then into cornmeal mixture, adequately coating both sides.
- Fry slices in a cast iron skillet containing 1/4 inch of hot vegetable oil. Brown each side, turning once. Remove from skillet and drain on a paper towel. Transfer to a platter and serve warm.
Sandwich
Ingredients
- 8 slices of bacon, crumbled
- Loaf of French bread, cut into thin slices
- 8 slices fried green tomatoes
- Mayo
- Lettuce
Directions
- Fry bacon until browned and crispy. Remove from heat and allow to cool before crumbling.
- Toast French bread in toaster or oven.
- Assemble sandwich by slathering each slice of bread with an ample amount of Mayo followed by a layer of fried green tomatoes. Sprinkle with crumbled bacon and top with a second slice of bread.
