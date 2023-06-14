LawCall
Trace Barnett: Fried Green Tomato Sandwich

Good Day Cooking
Trace Barnett: Fried Green Tomato Sandwich
By Trace Barnett
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Fried Green Tomato Sandwich

Tomatoes

Ingredients

  • 4 medium green tomatoes, cut into 1/4 inch slices
  • 1/2 cup flour
  • 1/2 cup yellow cornmeal
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon fresh thyme
  • Finely minced pinch of cayenne pepper
  • 1 large egg
  • Vegetable oil

Directions

  1. Slice tomatoes and place in a colander. Sprinkle the slices with salt to remove any excess moisture. Allow to sit for 5 minutes.
  2. Meanwhile, combine flour, cornmeal, salt, pepper, thyme, and cayenne in a medium bowl; stir well. Crack egg into a shallow bowl and stir with a fork.
  3. Dab tomatoes with a paper towel to remove any moisture or excess salt. Dredge the slices first into the egg, and then into cornmeal mixture, adequately coating both sides.
  4. Fry slices in a cast iron skillet containing 1/4 inch of hot vegetable oil. Brown each side, turning once. Remove from skillet and drain on a paper towel. Transfer to a platter and serve warm.

Sandwich

Ingredients

  • 8 slices of bacon, crumbled
  • Loaf of French bread, cut into thin slices
  • 8 slices fried green tomatoes
  • Mayo
  • Lettuce

Directions

  1. Fry bacon until browned and crispy. Remove from heat and allow to cool before crumbling.
  2. Toast French bread in toaster or oven.
  3. Assemble sandwich by slathering each slice of bread with an ample amount of Mayo followed by a layer of fried green tomatoes. Sprinkle with crumbled bacon and top with a second slice of bread.

