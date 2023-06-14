LawCall
Tornado reported in Henry County

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - South Alabama residents are reporting a tornado touched down in Henry County Friday morning.

Details are limited, but reports indicate the tornado was in the Abbeville area and at least one home was damaged and there are reports of debris along U.S. Highway 431. There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Continue checking back for updates.

Henry Co. Tornado (Source: Heath West)
Henry Co. Tornado
