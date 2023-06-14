LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Teen remembered as a hero after he drowned trying to save a friend

Aaron Dexter, 17, saved his friend from drowning in a river in Arkansas.
Aaron Dexter, 17, saved his friend from drowning in a river in Arkansas.(John Dexter)
By Stephanie Douglas and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINSETT, Ark. (WMC/Gray News) – Family and friends are grieving the death of a 17-year-old from Arkansas who drowned in a river trying to save the life of a friend.

Aaron Dexter died Thursday while he and his friends were out swimming in a river near Rivervale in Poinsett County.

His father, Officer John Dexter, said his son’s friend jumped off a bridge and got caught in an underwater current.

Aaron Dexter jumped off the bridge to save her and bring her back to the riverbank.

They both grabbed a tree branch for safety, but the teen’s dad said the branch snapped and pulled him away.

“We wanted to make it clear that Aaron sacrificed his life to save her life, and he deserves to be held as a hero and his bravery and his selflessness. It’s not something that everybody or anybody would’ve done,” John Dexter said.

The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office said several rescue and first responder crews searched for the 17-year-old for over five hours before finding his body far downriver from where he went in.

According to his obituary, Aaron was a senior at Marked Tree High School and loved fashion, shoes, clothes, Valentino cologne and his hair. He also dreamed of starting his own online clothing store.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The next 24 hours
First Alert Weather: Potential for widespread rain and storms after midnight
Source: WBRC video
Three juveniles hospitalized with gunshot wounds
Authorities have released new details into a weekend incident that forced the closure of a...
Officials: 2 children hurt after acid is poured onto playground slides
Harsher exhibition driving penalties about to go into effect
New exhibition driving video shows hold-up on interstate; New law will work to stop these actions
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake

Latest News

This photo of bullet-damaged prayer book in the Tree of Life synagogue building in Pittsburgh...
Synagogue massacre survivor says she cried ‘Mommy’ as her 97-year-old mother was shot and killed by her side
Ultimas by Cub Cadet
Cub Cadet announces limited-edition lawn mowing shoe
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and other top policymakers have indicated that...
Fed keeps rates unchanged for first time in 15 months but signals 2 more potential hikes this year
The City of Akron has implemented the “Mow to Own” program, which allows adjacent property...
‘Mow to Own’: City gives property owners chance to own vacant lots just by mowing them
Sheriff Pettway Talks About 'Bridging the Gap' Community Tour