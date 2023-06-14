Tarrant Mayor files lawsuit after council hires new City Manager

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Tarrant has a new city manager as of this week, a position that has been highly contested by the city’s Mayor.

Mayor Wayman Newton filed a lawsuit last week, saying that the city council doesn’t have the authority to create a city manager position, and that it is taking away his duties.

New Tarrant City Manager, John Brown, started his role on Monday, June 12. This comes after the council voted last week to hire him. Mayor Wayman Newton was the only one to vote no.

This council and Mayor Newton have had previous issues. Earlier this year, a judge found a councilman not guilty for punching the Mayor and last year, Newton was found not guilty of harassment and assault of a councilman and former police chief.

In the latest lawsuit, Newton accuses the council of illegally changing a city’s form of government. He said the law requires a petition to be signed by a percentage of residents and it must be followed with a vote. The city manager is now in charge of day to day operations, something He cited an attorney general opinion from 1999 in a June 5 council meeting, saying this would change the city’s form of government.

“This ordinance proposes to immediately change the form of government from a Mayor-council form of government, to a council- manager form of government,” Newton said. “The ordinance also proposes to take away all administrative and administrative power of the Mayor, immediately. It is reducing the office of the Mayor to that of a ceremonial position, immediately.”

“We aren’t changing the form of government,” Councilwoman and Mayor Pro-Tem Tracie Threadford, said. “We as a council are authorized, by law, to hire a city manager. We are not changing the form of government. We aren’t taking your duties away.”

WBRC reached out to Mayor Newton about the lawsuit, but he could not comment. WBRC also reached out to the new city manager, John Brown, Councilwoman Tracie Threadford, as well as many other city officials, but did not hear back yet.

