LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Talladega Superspeedway hosting Talladega County high school football media day

Ross Chastain wins the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway
Ross Chastain wins the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - The 12th annual Talladega County Coaches Association High School Football Media Day event has been finalized.

The event will be held at Talladega Superspeedway inside of the Ken Patterson Infield Media Center on Wednesday, July 26. Teams that will be in attendance and the times they are speaking are located below:

  • Winterboro - 10:30
  • Fayetteville - 11:00
  • Sylacauga - 11:30
  • Munford - 12:00
  • Talladega County Central - 12:30
  • Lincoln - 1:00
  • Childersburg - 1:30
  • B.B. Comer - 2:00
  • Talladega - 2:30
  • Alabama School for the Deaf - 3:00

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The next 24 hours
First Alert Weather: Potential for widespread rain and storms after midnight
Source: WBRC video
Three juveniles hospitalized with gunshot wounds
Tornado Watch
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado Watch issued for most of Central Alabama until 5 p.m.
Authorities have released new details into a weekend incident that forced the closure of a...
Officials: 2 children hurt after acid is poured onto playground slides
Harsher exhibition driving penalties about to go into effect
New exhibition driving video shows hold-up on interstate; New law will work to stop these actions

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Bibb County prepared for potential severe weather
Source: WBRC video
1 person hurt when tree falls on home in Eutaw
Pictures of damage in Eufaula following Wednesday's severe weather.
VIDEOS: Tornadoes reported in central, south Alabama
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin putting rumors to rest that Parker High school is closing.
Birmingham leaders say future of Smithfield community includes Parker High School