Talladega Superspeedway hosting Talladega County high school football media day

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - The 12th annual Talladega County Coaches Association High School Football Media Day event has been finalized.

The event will be held at Talladega Superspeedway inside of the Ken Patterson Infield Media Center on Wednesday, July 26. Teams that will be in attendance and the times they are speaking are located below:

Winterboro - 10:30

Fayetteville - 11:00

Sylacauga - 11:30

Munford - 12:00

Talladega County Central - 12:30

Lincoln - 1:00

Childersburg - 1:30

B.B. Comer - 2:00

Talladega - 2:30

Alabama School for the Deaf - 3:00

