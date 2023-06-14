Southside community looks for answers on Police Chief’s resignation at council meeting

SOUTHSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - Southside residents gathered in large numbers at the City Council meeting to address the recent resignation of Police Chief Blake Ragsdale. Residents expressed their discontent and said that Mayor Dana Snyder left Ragsdale with little choice in the matter.

Mayor Snyder acknowledged the resignation saying, “The resignation of Chief Ragsdale came as a surprise to Dawn and me, as well as it did to you.”

Concerns within the police department were brought to the attention of Mayor Snyder and Councilman Stewart, according to Snyder.

“As beloved as Blake is, and as much as we all love him and we did, my job is to consider not only the issues brought to my attention but the morale of our police department.”

Mayor Snyder stated that during a meeting with Chief Ragsdale to discuss these concerns, she offered him the opportunity to remain in the force in a different position. However, according to Becky Ragsdale, the chief’s wife, he was not interested in accepting a different role.

Becky Ragsdale expressed her belief that her husband was not given a fair chance, stating, “He was kind of railroaded, and not given the chance. I mean, he could continue to work here. But he didn’t feel like he had the support of his mayor and council, and he didn’t feel like he had the support of some of his officers.”

She also emphasized that the concerns raised were never directly communicated to the chief, suggesting that the outcome might have been different if he had been informed. She said, “that is, you know, what the chain of command is? We’re adults. We go talk to each other if we have a problem with something they’re doing.”

Residents attending the meeting voiced their support for the Ragsdale family, with one individual stating, “He has never been anything but a great person. He’s very professional. He loves this city.”

While details surrounding the events leading to Chief Ragsdale’s resignation remain unclear, the council asserted that the safety of the city is a priority, and they are actively searching for a suitable replacement for the chief position.

Regarding Ragsdale’s future, Becky Ragsdale said, “Only the Lord knows.”

