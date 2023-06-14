Pelham awarded grant money for railroad overpass project

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Pelham has received the largest federal railroad grant in the nation.

Here’s what that means for you, the $41 million project will help stop the problem of blocked railroad crossings on Shelby County Road 52.

For about a decade, Pelham city leaders collected data and gathered information to put together a thorough plan that is now a reality.

The railroad crossing elimination project will make changes on County Road 52, that includes the construction of a bridge over the two crossings, as well as improvements to Highway 31.

The project is set to cost $52 million. The money, not covered by federal funds, will be spit with Pelham’s local partners.

That includes the city of Helena, Shelby County, ALDOT, and CSX.

The project aims to alleviate the longstanding problem of blocked railroad crossings, which not only impacts you, but emergency response vehicles as well.

Deputy Chief Chris Carpenter from the Pelham Fire Department said from 2017 to 2022, Pelham Police and Fire have been blocked by a train about 45 times a year.

“You may not care about a low number like 45, but if you are one of the 45 or your family member is one of the 45, then that number becomes significant to you,” Carpenter said. “The blockage of that track and keeping public safety from getting over there to help folks is a very critical piece of this exchange being fixed.”

The next steps for the city are to secure the funding from their local partners then begin the completion of the design portion of the project.

