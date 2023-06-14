Neighbors plead with Birmingham city council to step up and regulate short- term rentals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The issue of short-term rentals is once in the spotlight after an eighteen year old was shot over the weekend in Birmingham.

Police are searching for answers and residents are asking for help.

A couple residents stood up at Tuesday’s City Council meeting and asked what the city is doing to protect families from what some call “violent outbursts” at short- term rentals.

Councilors stressed that the City Attorney’s Office is working on a short-term rental ordinance, but the lack of state law on these rentals makes the matter difficult to address.

Councilor O’Quinn said that at the minimum they would like owners to be required to register said properties and limit what can take place at the rentals.

The goal is to keep families safer and to stop sights like the one Lejuene White witnessed over the weekend.

“I said just send somebody because they are fighting. Before I could give her the address I looked out my window and the young man was being shot.”

Councilor Darrell O’Quinn says this has been a topic for months and that there was some hope an ordinance would have been drafted in November of last year. Still, he stresses that it remains a focus.

“We are continuing to work with the City Attorney’s Office to get an ordinance in place that puts some degree of regulation in place to monitor these properties,” said Councilor O’Quinn.

Councilors stressed that if there are parties happening at the properties that make you feel unsafe that you need to report them. To report these types of incidents, go to the app used for rentals. People can also alert law enforcement of the danger.

