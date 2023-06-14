LawCall
Man arrested in connection to car break-in at Tuscaloosa park

By Bryan Henry
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police say they’ve arrested a man for allegedly breaking into a vehicle.

The incident happened at the Randall Family Park and Trailhead off Rice Mine Road.

Investigators say they’ve charged 42-year-old Ellis Debrelle Cooper with one count of breaking and entering a vehicle.

Detectives say Cooper was arrested in Uniontown May 5.

Tuscaloosa County court records show Cooper remains in the county jail on bonds totaling $5,000.

Police say they are looking into whether the suspect might be connected to other car break-ins.

