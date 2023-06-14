Helena PD warning parents and their children, keep dirt bikes off city streets

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Helena Police Department is issuing a warning Tuesday night regarding a city ordinance for low-speed vehicles. The ordinance will only allow for certain low-speed vehicles to be on city streets.

Over the last few months, officers have seen an increase in teens operating dirt bikes in the area.

The ordinance serves as a safety measure. Without having dirt bikes on city streets, people will be able to safely access amenities in and around their residential communities.

The Helena Police Department reminds parents that if their child is under 18 and found violating the city ordinance, the parent/guardian will be issued a citation.

There have been numerous complaints regarding teenagers riding dirt bikes. Helena PD Officer Jeff Murphy says that they are seeing this mainly at Old Cahaba and Appleford.

“We just want to make sure that the parents let their children understand, that there are rules that we need to go by,” Murphy said. “The dirt bikes and side by sides that are not approved for the street use but with the golf carts and things there are minimum requirements, you have to be at least 15 with a learners license.”

In order to have a fun and safe summer, city leaders say keep the dirt bikes and off-road vehicles to private property and not city streets.

