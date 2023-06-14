LawCall
Gov. Ivey awards grants for domestic violence victims in Jefferson County

Domestic violence flag.
Domestic violence flag.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from the office of Governor Kay Ivey:

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded two grants totaling nearly $100,000 to assist victims of domestic violence in Jefferson County and surrounding areas.

Ivey awarded a $66,067 grant to the Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama and a $32,625 grant to the YWCA Central Alabama in Birmingham to provide legal and other services for victims.

“Victims of domestic violence need to know they have a place where they and their families can turn when faced with a situation that requires them to escape abuse,” Ivey said. “The Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama and the YWCA Central Alabama have services available to guide victims through terrible situations. I commend both organizations for the assistance they provide to help those who have suffered from abuse begin to take steps toward recovery.”

The Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama offers culturally specific services including victim and court advocacy and community outreach for victims in Jefferson, Blount, Cullman, DeKalb, Marshall, St. Clair and Walker counties.

YWCA Central Alabama provides services to victims in Blount, Jefferson and St. Clair counties. Those services include a 24-hour crisis phone line, emergency shelter, advocacy and legal representation.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the awards from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice.

“ADECA supports Gov. Ivey and these agencies in their efforts to assist victims of domestic violence,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim programs, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.

