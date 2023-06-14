LawCall
Cub Cadet announces limited-edition lawn mowing shoe

Ultimas by Cub Cadet
Ultimas by Cub Cadet(Stanley Black & Decker/Cub Cadet)
By Hannah Crowe
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Are you still searching for the perfect Father’s Day gift? Look no further!

Cub Cadet introduces the Ultimas Lawn Care Footwear designed for those who love to mow the lawn.

The Ultimas are water-resistant, grass-stain proof, and lace free. They also feature a LED light-up tongue and step-out heel design.

Register to win your lawncare obsessed dad a pair now!

