Church leaders calling for ceasefire in Kingston community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -After a recent surge in violence in Birmingham’s Kingston community, dozens of families received food and a prayerful message from a local church Tuesday evening. It is all a part of an effort by community leaders to bring a ceasefire and truce to the neighborhood.

After a prayer for peace, members of Lighthouse Church Ministries pounded the pavement with a purpose. Several church members went door to door handing out food, praying with residents and giving them cards with a message that said: there’s a better way to deal with conflict like not arguing, walking away, and pray.

“We believe if they do all three of those steps, they will live to see another day. We’re believing they will partner with us so that we can cause the crime here to die down,” Pastor Cicely Holt said.

The historic church, located in the heart of Kingston, is trying to reach the youth and their families to give them hope.

“I think a big problem is sometimes people are too afraid to get out in the community, too afraid to get out and talk to these people. What we’re trying to let them know is hey, we love y’all. We’re here. We want to make our church the hub. We want to get resources here to be able to help everybody in the community,” Rolinda Burks, a church member said.

The church building was used during the civil rights movement as a place for organizing. Leaders hope once again for this place of refuge.

“And just like the civil rights movement, we want to be able to stop things that are not going well within the community and make a positive change,” Veronica Johnson, another church member said.

The church fed about 50 families. They are in the process of putting together summer and after school programs to keep kids safe and busy.

