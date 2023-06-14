LawCall
Birmingham leaders say future of Smithfield community includes Parker High School

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin is putting rumors to rest that Parker High school is closing. He says that the school is not closing.

In a post on his Facebook page, Woodfin said the city is putting in for a $50 million grant from the federal government hoping to kickstart major revitalization efforts in the Smithfield community.

Woodfin says if the city can get that, it could mean an almost $300 million investment over the next eight years and construction of over 900 new affordable housing units. City leaders say Smithfield Court would get a top to bottom makeover and the neighborhood around Parker high school would see much needed development and improvements too.

“It would be probably the most transformational neighborhood revitalization project that we have seen in the city of Birmingham, maybe in Alabama,” City Councilor Darrell O’Quinn said.

Mayor Woodfin says Smithfield Court residents will be first in line for the new housing. He also says the developer the city is working with is one of the largest Black owned developers in the country.

The mayor also said enrollment at Parker has been slipping over the past few years, and he hopes this revitalization effort will help boost numbers at the school.

