Birmingham City Schools kicking off summer feeding program with nearly 50 community sites

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Schools is kicking off their summer food program this week. The district is providing meals for free at almost 50 different sites around town. School officials are hoping to reach thousands of kids through this program.

The summer meal sites are spread all across the Birmingham community, in each housing authority, those locations started on June 12. There will also be sites at every BCS school, starting on June 14.

Free summer meals will be served at the High Schools, K-8 schools, and the Birmingham Housing Authorities. Program coordinators said that they wanted to spread the sites throughout the community to reach more kids. There are 41 different sites, and coordinators said they want to reach as many children as possible. Coordinators explain that the need for food in the summertime is even greater than during the school year.

“The more sites that we can have open, the more sites will be able to reach as many participants as possible,” said Michelle Sailes, Birmingham City Schools Child Nutrition Director. “We believe it makes an even greater difference during those summer months, when they are not in school, receiving those scheduled meals. They will still get a meal whether they are here with us or in the summertime.”

You don’t have to be enrolled in summer school, or enrolled with Birmingham schools at all, Sailes said they will feed anyone under the age of 18 for free.

“It is so vitally important that we reach as many students as we can, with those that are in need, in greater need of those meals,” Sailes said. “If someone came from another state, and they wanted to participate in the summer feeding program, USDA has it set up for all kids in that age range to receive a meal. So, brother, sister, it does not matter. As long as you qualify with that age range.”

Each site has different mealtimes and ending times, but many of these sites will be open throughout July.

Click here for locations and times.

