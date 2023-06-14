LawCall
B’ham PD: 2 people shot while driving on Parkway East, in critical condition

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a man and woman were shot around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14.

They were found in a vehicle. Police believe they may have been shot while driving on Parkway East.

Police say both were transported to a local hospital and are in serious condition.

No one is currently in custody.


