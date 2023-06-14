1 person injured after tree falls on home in Eutaw

EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - Three people were trapped on Tuscaloosa Street when a tree fell on a home in Eutaw, according to Mayor Latasha Johnson.

One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time, but Mayor Johnson says the other two people are expected to survive their injuries.

Eutaw’s mayor says several trees are down on roads and they are experiencing trouble with power outages.

We will continue updating you on this story as we learn more information.

