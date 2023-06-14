LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

1 person injured after tree falls on home in Eutaw

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - Three people were trapped on Tuscaloosa Street when a tree fell on a home in Eutaw, according to Mayor Latasha Johnson.

One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time, but Mayor Johnson says the other two people are expected to survive their injuries.

Eutaw’s mayor says several trees are down on roads and they are experiencing trouble with power outages.

We will continue updating you on this story as we learn more information.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The next 24 hours
First Alert Weather: Potential for widespread rain and storms after midnight
Source: WBRC video
Three juveniles hospitalized with gunshot wounds
Tornado Watch
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado Watch issued for most of Central Alabama until 5 p.m.
Authorities have released new details into a weekend incident that forced the closure of a...
Officials: 2 children hurt after acid is poured onto playground slides
Harsher exhibition driving penalties about to go into effect
New exhibition driving video shows hold-up on interstate; New law will work to stop these actions

Latest News

Bibb County preparing for severe weather
On Your Side preparing for severe weather threat in Bibb County
Source: WBRC video
Bibb County prepared for potential severe weather
Source: WBRC video
1 person hurt when tree falls on home in Eutaw
Ross Chastain wins the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway
Talladega Superspeedway hosting Talladega County high school football media day