Tuscaloosa Police Dept. enhances missing person alerts

TUSCALOOSA , Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Police Department is stepping up its game when it comes to alerting you of something you need to know. Officers got training Tuesday on how to better inform the public when someone is missing.

Supervisors in the criminal division got training on how to send missing person alerts to everyone’s phone. There was not a particular incident that prompted the change, but more of an on-going process to improve communications. The Tuscaloosa County EMA office conducted the one-day training inside the police department.

If something is happening in a specific area of anywhere in Tuscaloosa County, the phone system is now set up where police can send an alert to a specific region, rather the entire county.

“For instance, if we had officers in a foot pursuit after a dangerous felon and we’re looking for him at that time, and maybe he got away in a specific area, we can push something out to the public letting them know ‘hey, we’re looking for this guy and he’s in this area and it’s just a really good resource for us to be able to utilize. We want to keep the public safer and let them know what’s going on,” said Capt. Michael Baygents.

Baygents said the change is effective immediately and there’s nothing residents need to do in terms of signing up for anything, it will be automatic.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.