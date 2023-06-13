Three juveniles hospitalized with gunshot wounds

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that left three children under the age of 16 injured.

Birmingham Fire & Rescue confirmed they responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of 19th Place Southwest. Authorities say the incident happened around 4 a.m.

The three victims were transported to the hospital with with non-life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

