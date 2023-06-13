LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Three juveniles hospitalized with gunshot wounds

Birmingham Police: Three juveniles shot, non-life-threatening injuries
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that left three children under the age of 16 injured.

Birmingham Fire & Rescue confirmed they responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of 19th Place Southwest. Authorities say the incident happened around 4 a.m.

The three victims were transported to the hospital with with non-life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police get uneasy when they see a strange streak in the sky followed by reports of "non-human"...
WATCH: Las Vegas police respond to reports of aliens in a backyard
Donovan Pilkington
Hueytown missing 20-year-old man located
Homicide Investigation
One dead after Sunday morning shooting in Hueytown
Cooper was arrested and charged with harassment Monday.
Director of ALDOT arrested in Marshall County, released on bond
A school of hammerhead sharks swam around Robinson Island on Saturday.
Man stands in the middle of school of sharks, soaks up the moment

Latest News

A victim of domestic violence, Lola Garcia was counseled by Officer Jason McIntosh, who would...
‘He’s going to kill you’ | Victim counseled by cop who later killed his wife
Source: WBRC video
Birmingham Police: Three juveniles shot, non-life-threatening injuries
Picking the right prenatal vitamin
How to choose a prenatal vitamin
Harsher exhibition driving penalties about to go into effect
New exhibition driving video shows hold-up on interstate; New law will work to stop these actions