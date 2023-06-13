New exhibition driving video shows hold-up on interstate; New law will work to stop these actions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A video captured over the weekend shows what appears to be another case of reckless exhibition driving on I-20/59, right above Birmingham’s City Walk.

Officials say new laws in Alabama will give law enforcement more authority to tackle driving behavior like that seen in the video.

Under a new law, Alabama will soon have much stricter exhibition driving laws, but it still has about two more months before it’s in effect. Since officers were not physically at the scene on the interstate, there was not much they could do in this case.

“Not even a ticket in this type of situation, because the law requires for a misdemeanor that an officer observe it in person,” Rep. Allen Treadaway said. “These drivers don’t feel like there is really much law enforcement can do, and for a while, there hasn’t been, but once a ticket violation is now an arrestable offense. That is what is going to get their attention.”

“They are menaces to the roadways,” Rep. Juandaylnn Givan said. “They are menaces to everybody on these streets, they are a danger to our streets. If we don’t treat them as such, guess what, you’re going to start losing businesses. You’re going to continue to lose lives, people are going to continue to be injured, and you’re going to continue to lose business in the city of Birmingham.”

Once the new law is in effect, police will be able to revoke a license for exhibition driving, seize a vehicle involved, and give jail time. Police will also be able to use video evidence and social media in their investigations.

“New tools are coming for law enforcement and they are going to be very effective,” Treadaway said. “Get these violators before the judge. Look at a video like we have just seen, it’s very alarming and I think when a judge sees that, you’re going to start seeing folks facing jail time on first offenses.”

Rep. Allen Treadaway said law enforcement across the state is being trained on the new law and what actions they can now legally take.

“It’s nothing very difficult to train on,” Treadaway said. “It is just to let them know what the new law can do. Mainly, it’s so law enforcement can make these arrests and seize these vehicles, which they have not been able to do until the new law goes into effect. What law enforcement is going to have to do is respond quickly, take these types of violators into custody quickly, get them in the system, and get some swift serious consequences for this behavior.”

The new law will take effect in August.

“It’s coming, they’re coming for you, and they’re coming for your vehicle,” Treadaway said.

For exhibition driving in Jefferson County, there is also another law that will soon be in effect that will allow civil penalties against exhibition divers.

Givan and Treadaway plan to host a town hall meeting soon to help give community members and local business owners more insight on these new laws and how they can help. That date has yet to be set.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.