Men’s Health Month serves as reminder to schedule your annual check-up

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - June is Men’s Health Month, providing us with 30 days to shine a light on the importance of keeping health and routine check-ups a top priority.

Dr. Jacob Sivils is a Physician at Ascension St. Vincent’s. He said an annual physical is a good time to get your blood pressure and cholesterol checked, preventing further health risks down the road.

“For example, you can have high cholesterol for years and not really know it until you have a big heart attack. Obviously, we are trying to prevent the development of a caloric disease after we screen for cholesterol. We’re trying to catch it early so we can start working on lifestyle measures, diet, exercise, and medications if needed,” said Sivils.

Sivils also emphasized the importance of certain cancer screenings. Its recommended to be screened for colon cancer through a colonoscopy every 10 years starting at the age of 40. Lung cancer screenings begin at age 55 if there is a history of smoking. Prostate cancer is another screening men should go through, but the recommendations vary.

“That one is a little bit less straightforward. But the one we use most often is the PSA: prostate-specific antigen, which is a blood test that we check once a year,” said Sivils.

Sivils said one question he gets a lot is about testosterone. He said routine screening is not recommended, but if you are having symptoms to talk with your primary care physician about next steps.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.